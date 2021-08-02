Drake And LeBron James Team To Uncover The History Of Blacks In Hockey

Drake and LeBron James are about to drop an interesting full-length feature documentary about the history of Black players in professional hockey!

Rap superstar Drake is teaming up with LeBron James to produce a new documentary about Black hockey players.

“Black Ice” is being produced by Drake’s company DreamCrew Entertainment, LeBron James’s SpringHill Company, and their joint venture together, Uninterrupted Canada.

According to Deadline, “Black Ice” is a full-length feature film that will delve into Black hockey players and their hundreds of years of history with the sport.

The documentary will explain the origins of The Colored Hockey League The Maritimes, which was created by four Black Baptist leaders in 1895, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

From there, “Black Ice” will chronicle Black hockey players and their struggles with inclusion and equality through the 1900s all the way up to today’s modern-day NHL.

“This project presents a rich opportunity to explore a remarkable part of sports history. Despite the hardships and struggles, the story is about resilience and how society views itself today while offering a path forward to a more equitable and inclusive future,” uninterrupted Canada’s chief content officer Vinay Virmani told Deadline.

“Black Ice” is currently in production. A release date for the project has yet to be revealed.