Drake & Lil Yachty Unreleased Collab Leaked By Kai Cenat 

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat surprised fans on Tuesday night, previewing a new Drake and Lil Yachty collaboration.

The close friends and frequent collaborators are back again with another song. Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat previewed the song on his Twitch stream Tuesday night (July 23). He played the melodic track several times in its entirety but didn’t share the official title.

Kai previews a new drake & yachty collab on stream 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yDw9w9b9eW — chris (@chriscznn) July 24, 2024

Drake has yet to comment on the song, but Lil Yachty reposted a snippet of the song on X (Twitter). In the clip, Cenat loses it as he takes in the collab for the first time.

Meanwhile, in other Drake news, a Houston DJ has come forward to deny the OVO honcho conspired with J Prince to get Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” banned in the city.

Earlier this week DJ Ari went viral after she wrote on social media that she “got in trouble a few times” for playing the track in Houston clubs. However, users ran with her comments, with some claiming Drake and J Prince were responsible.

On Tuesday (July 23) DJ Ari issued a clarification via her Instagram Stories.

“Headlines can be misleading,” she began. Drake nor J Prince never told me not to play that song. Promoters and people that respect those guys told me not to and it was understood. That’s it, that’s all.”