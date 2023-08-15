Drake Links With Bad Bunny To Reveal New Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake and Bad Bunny – two of the world’s biggest artists – revealed they have a new track on the way. Read more!

Drake invited Bad Bunny onstage to announce a new collaboration.

During the rapper’s concert in Los Angeles, he brought the “Me porto bonito” star onto the stage to announce their new song.

“I wanna tell y’all something because y’all are L.A. and we love you,” the 36-year-old told the crowd during a brief pause between songs. “It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song, so we got a song coming for y’all on my album, and it’s real.”

The rappers last worked together on their collaborative track “Mía,” released in 2018. The track peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also marked the first time the “Hotline Bling” artist sang in Spanish for the entire track.

Since the L.A. show, Bad Bunny has made headlines for packing on the PDA with his rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, at the concert.

The Puerto Rican musician, 29, has reportedly been dating the 27-year-old model since the beginning of the year and has been snapped locking lips with her.

Drake is touring the U.S. with rapper 21 Savage as part of their co-headlining tour, titled It’s All A Blur. The pair are touring in support of their joint album, *Her Loss,* which was released in November 2022.

The duo kicked off the trek on July 5 in Chicago and it is due to wrap up in Columbus, Ohio, on October 9.