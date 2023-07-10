Drake Splurges $10,000 A Minute After Ignoring Curfew On It’s All A Blur Tour  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake told his Detroit fans he was shelling out $10,000 a minute after breaking curfew at Little Caesars Arena last weekend.

Drake spared no expense to ensure his Detroit fans got the full It’s All A Blur Tour experience after running overtime this weekend.

Drizzy and 21 Savage kicked off their joint tour last week (July 5) in Chicago and have been performing in packed-out stadiums ever since. However, the shows have been eventful, and not all have run to schedule, as was the case when the duo pulled up to the Motor City Saturday.

The superstar rapper had a hefty fine to pay after running over the time limit. He halted the show mid-song to announce just how much the oversight would set them back.

“It’s $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew,” Drake told the Detroit crowd. However, despite the eye-watering penalty, he didn’t want to disappoint his fans and was determined that the show must go on.

“I don’t give a f###. We’re doing this whole song, let’s go,” he added before getting right back into the number.

According to concert-goers, Drake performed for 23 minutes past curfew, racking up a mammoth $23,000.

Earlier in the show, Drake had fans going crazy after sharing an update about his upcoming project, For All The Dogs. After announcing it last month, the OVO honcho revealed his Young Money collaborator and longtime friend Nicki Minaj will be making a special guest appearance on the album.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” Drake teased. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her. Okay. Let me just assess the t###### tonight, and then, we’ll get to the most important part.”