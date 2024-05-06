50 Cent Deems Recent Rash Of Chicago Shootings Not “Gangster”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent was disturbed by reports of more than two dozen victims getting shot in Chicago over the first weekend of May.

Chicago shootings caught the attention of 50 Cent on Monday (May 6). The G-Unit rapper called for a stop to the violence after reading reports of 31 shootings in the Windy City over the weekend.

“Come on now, this gotta stop,” 50 Cent wrote. “this ain’t gangster, this is just crazy.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, at least 31 people were shot in 24 separate shootings spanning from 6 p.m. on Friday (May 3) to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday (May 5). Seven victims were killed, per Chicago’s ABC and PBS affiliates.

One shooting involved a liquor store clerk. Two armed men entered the liquor store and declared their intent to rob around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. A 45-year-old employee exchanged gunfire with the attempted robbers, who fled the scene. The clerk suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Around 10:45 p.m. that same day, two more men suffered gunshot wounds to their arms. Someone in a white sedan shot a 21-year-old man and a 38-year-old man while they were walking on a sidewalk. Roughly 15 minutes later, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg while driving. An unknown attacker fired shots. No arrests were made.

A 49-year-old man was fatally shot in the head around midnight. His attacker hopped out of a white sedan before firing the deadly shots. An unidentified victim was also found dead with a gunshot to the head at 1:48 a.m. on Saturday (May 4).

Later that day, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but eventually pronounced dead. Police found him with a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. She survived. A witness told cops a white SUV fled the scene after the shooting.

An unidentified male was fatally shot around 3:21 a.m. on Sunday. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The shooter fired shots through the victim’s front windshield.

Three men were shot by four attackers around 5 p.m. Two of the victims survived the shooting. A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The violent weekend’s youngest victim was a 16-year-old boy who got shot around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. He suffered wounds to his thigh and buttocks. He managed to survive, per Chicago’s CBS affiliate.