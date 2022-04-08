Drake Makes Huge Profit By Selling Houses To NFL Star

Drake sold two of his California homes to a Super Bowl champion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford purchased the OVO rapper’s Hidden Hills houses for $11 million. The NFL star paid well over the asking price, which reportedly was $7.4 million.

Drake faired well in the deal as he originally bought the homes for $7.35 million. He’s also trying to sell his lavish YOLO estate, which is located in Hidden Hills too. The YOLO estate remains on the market with an asking price of $14.8 million.

Stafford’s new homes were originally acquired by Drake in 2015 and 2018, respectively. One house is 3,600 square feet with five bedrooms and includes an 800-square-foot guesthouse. The other home is 2,400 square feet with three bedrooms.

Drake put his Hidden Hills properties on the market since he picked up a luxurious home in the Los Angeles area. He recently bought an extravagant mansion in Beverly Crest from English singer Robbie Williams.

The Billboard chart-topping artist reportedly spent $75 million on the estate, which spans over 20 acres. Drake’s mansion includes 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms and an 11-car garage. It boasts a wine cellar, game room and tennis court as well.