Drake Is Living Lavish In $65 Million Mansion

Rap star Drake is living the life in Beverly Hills, where he’s staying in a mansion that costs over $200,000 a month!

We all know that rapper Drake likes luxury and has expensive taste.

Well, just in time for his birthday battle rap event, “Til Death Do Us Part,” the Certified

Lover Boy has rented a brand new 18,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills to kick it for a few weeks.

Reports say that the spot is worth a light $65 million and that Drake rented the property for about $215,000 per month.

The place is fire.

When you walk in there is a glass bridge leading you to the foyer. According to its public listing, when you pass over the bridge, you’ll see “an expansive floor plan with jetliner views” and a great room designed with marble inspired by the “rhythmic keys of a piano.”

There is a tree in the middle of the house that is 150 years old with a 20-foot cascading water wall behind it.

The tree is not just any old “old” tree. It is a Mediterranean olive tree especially shipped from Italy.

The main kitchen is something to marvel at as it has a 14-foot leathered marble island with designer Gaggenau appliances and Dada cabinetry. The butler’s kitchen is just as fly with a 16-burner Viking stove.

The “Til Death Do Us Part” card is slated to take place on Saturday, October 30th in Long Beach.

The “God’s Plan” rapper, who is a huge battle rap fan, hand-selected the card that will feature Loaded Lux vs. Geechi Gotti, Tsu Surf vs. Calicoe, Tay Roc vs. Nu Jerzey Twork, Gattas vs. Jaz the Rapper, Pat Stay vs. Real Sikh and T-Rex vs. Rum Nitty.

Drake and some of his friends will be in attendance.