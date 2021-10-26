Drake Battle Rap Event Will Shift The Culture, URL Co-Founder Says

Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part, an Ultimate Rap League event, will feature dream matchups between some of the top names in battle rap.

Ultimate Rap League co-founder Troy “Smack White” Mitchell expects Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part to be the biggest event in battle rap history.

The OVO superstar has partnered with URL and Caffeine TV to host Til Death Do Us Part, which is scheduled to take place in Long Beach, California on October 30. The battle rap event is a celebration of Drake’s birthday and URL’s 12th anniversary.

“Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part is not just a birthday celebration for our friend,” Mitchell said in a press release, “It is a shifting of the culture and is going to be the biggest event ever witnessed in battle rap history, bigger even than Summer Madness 2.”

Mitchell added, “Drake isn’t just a casual battle rap fan and has been a supporter behind the URL movement for years. Over the last 20 months, he’s helped our brand grow by facilitating our partnership with Caffeine, which allows us to stream our premium content for free to our fanbase.”

Drake personally selected the matchups for the upcoming card. Loaded Lox, Tay Roc, Tsu Surf and Jaz The Rapper are among the notable battle rappers booked for Til Death Do Us Part.

“I really put this event together because there’s so much time we spend debating in sport, in competition, what if, you know?” Drake said in a promotional video. “What would happen if this person had to go up against this person? You know a lot of the time our debates stem from our dream matchups, and this event, fortunately for us in battle rap, is that exact debate coming to life.

“These are battles that are fueled by rivalry, hate, a true chance to silence all the talking and definitely set up as moments that will rewrite legacy and rewrite history for some people.”

Tickets for Drake’s Til Death Do Us Part are available here. Fans can stream the show for free this Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern via caf.tv/urltv.