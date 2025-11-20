Drake Mocked After Calling Sexyy Red An “Upgrade” From Serena Williams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake hit like on a shady comment about Serena Williams and now folks are dragging him for being petty

Drake caught is getting burnt online after liking a shady comment about his ex, Serena Williams, under a post with Sexyy Red and folks are calling him out hard.

It all popped off after Drake dropped some pics on Instagram with Sexyy Red, snapped on a tennis court of all places. Real subtle.

Somebody slid into the comments with “Serena Williams upgrade” and guess who hit the like button? Champagne Papi himself.

Screenshots of the like started flying all over social media and people were quick to drag him for co-signing a diss aimed at Serena, who, by the way, is a 23-time Grand Slam champ and literal icon.

Serena hasn’t said much publicly about any of it, but her supporters on social media are not staying quiet.

“What does Serena Williams owe Drake for him to be so clinging to her,” one bewildered user wondered. “He’s bitter because he couldn’t come between the man so he’s married to now,” another user said.

Whether it was petty or playful, the like definitely fanned flames online. And considering Serena’s been minding her business, people aren’t really feeling Drake’s move.

Sexy Redd came out with a make line named after STDs



She had her tour cancelled c## internet popularity doesn't translate to ticket sales.



Drake is still in court suing.



Very hiphop. — Larry Nibbles (Insider) (@LarryNibbles) November 19, 2025

Its the Obama paradox. Obama alone is mixed (raised by his white mum in Hawaii) but his relationship with Michelle "made" him black.



If drake had wifed up Bria Myles, Serena, Maliah- hed have been treated differently — Hell Kaizer (@Heru_Kaiza) November 19, 2025

Of course, Drake is still bitter abt check your email message her. They were together for 4 years. He’s broken up a few of her relationships. But he couldn’t break up to the man she married. Serena wanted a marriage and family. She was tired and moved on. #Drake #serena pic.twitter.com/Jm4LEdSoTs — mia marsh (@5220Ga) November 19, 2025