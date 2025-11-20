Drake Mocked After Calling Sexyy Red An “Upgrade” From Serena Williams

Drake caught is getting burnt online after liking a shady comment about his ex, Serena Williams, under a post with Sexyy Red and folks are calling him out hard.
It all popped off after Drake dropped some pics on Instagram with Sexyy Red, snapped on a tennis court of all places. Real subtle.
Somebody slid into the comments with “Serena Williams upgrade” and guess who hit the like button? Champagne Papi himself.
Screenshots of the like started flying all over social media and people were quick to drag him for co-signing a diss aimed at Serena, who, by the way, is a 23-time Grand Slam champ and literal icon.
Serena hasn’t said much publicly about any of it, but her supporters on social media are not staying quiet.
“What does Serena Williams owe Drake for him to be so clinging to her,” one bewildered user wondered. “He’s bitter because he couldn’t come between the man so he’s married to now,” another user said.
Whether it was petty or playful, the like definitely fanned flames online. And considering Serena’s been minding her business, people aren’t really feeling Drake’s move.