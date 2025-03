Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake found himself at the center of Oscars night humor as Conan O’Brien took a sharp jab at his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake couldn’t escape the Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” shade on Hollywood’s biggest night as the Toronto rap superstar became an unexpected punchline at the Oscars.

Hosting the 97th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday (March 2), Conan O’Brien didn’t hold back. As the ceremony returned from a commercial break, he took a pointed jab at Drake, referencing both K. Dot’s scathing diss and the OVO Sound founder’s subsequent lawsuit.

“Well, we’re halfway through the show,” O’Brien quipped to the star-studded crowd at the Dolby Theatre. “Which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile!”

Gasps rippled through the stunned audience, quickly followed by laughter, before O’Brien added with a smirk:

“Don’t worry—I’m lawyered up!”

Kendrick Lamar delivered his explosive diss track during last month’s Super Bowl Halftime Show—though, unlike O’Brien’s Oscars jab, he stopped short of directly labeling Drake a pedophile.

Just days before, Lamar swept the Grammys, winning five awards for “Not Like Us,” including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, setting the stage for a turbulent month for Drake.

Drake Addresses Collaborators During Final Australia Show

However, in his final performance before pulling the plug, Drake addressed his ongoing feud with Lamar, taking shots at former collaborators he now considers disloyal.

“For all my collaborators, the producers & the artists I’ve worked with…” he began, before making a pointed jab: “You know, the ones that didn’t turn p#### on me… I mean, the ones that are still real. I appreciate you.”

He added, “My real ones. I appreciate you because you’ve changed my life for me and everybody around me.”

Drake calls out the artists who turned on him in Brisbane 👀



“For all my collaborators, the producers & the artists I’ve worked with…”



“You know, the ones that didn’t turn p*ssy on me… I mean, the ones that are still real. I appreciate you.” pic.twitter.com/O8hS73sQDq — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Drake is scaling back parts of his lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Lamar’s diss. Court documents reveal that Drake has agreed to drop key allegations, though it remains unclear which ones, raising doubts about the strength of his case.