Drake & OVO Enlist Lil Wayne To Unveil NFL Collab Ahead Of Super Bowl

Drake and his OVO brand are releasing a limited-edition capsule collection that’s officially licensed by the NFL.

Lil Wayne helped Drake promote OVO’s new NFL-licensed capsule collection.

Drake’s OVO brand and the NFL revealed their merch collaboration on Tuesday (January 31). The limited-edition collection includes t-shirts, hoodies and jackets featuring team colors and logos along with the signature OVO owl.

Lil Wayne previewed the collection by wearing OVO’s gear for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. Benny the Butcher also modeled the OVO collection and represented his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills.

Drake and OVO’s NFL-licensed apparel drops on Friday (February 3). The items will be available to purchase online at NFLShop.com, NFLShop.ca and OctobersVeryOwn.com. Fans can buy the apparel in person at the OVO store.

The NFL’s collaboration with Drake comes a year after Hip-Hop was in the spotlight of Super Bowl LVI. Dr. Dre performed alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent as part of the game’s halftime show.

Rihanna graces the stage at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona. NFL fans will be tuned in to see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the season.

Take a look at Drake and OVO’s NFL-approved gear worn by Lil Wayne below.