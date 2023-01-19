Snoop Dogg Returns To NFL Field As Pro Bowl Team Captain

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg joins former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson as one of the team captains for the NFL’s revamped Pro Bowl.

Snoop Dogg is heading to the NFL Pro Bowl.

The Death Row Records owner and Pete Davidson will be team captains for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Snoop Dogg serves as captain of the AFC while Davidson handles the NFC.

Snoop Dogg joins AFC head coach Peyton Manning on the sidelines for the NFL’s all-star festivities. Eli Manning faces off against his brother as head coach of the NFC.

“I’m coming back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I’m going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of the Pro Bowl Games Champion,” Snoop Dogg told PEOPLE. “The competition is going to go off, but we all know that Peyton and our AFC squad are gonna do some big things. We’ll end up on that podium.”

Last year, Snoop Dogg participated in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. He performed alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.

The 2023 Pro Bowl takes place over two days under a new format. The event features a flag football game and skills competition instead of the traditional tackle football game played in past years.

Skills challenges begin airing live on ESPN on February 2. The rebranded Pro Bowl Games conclude on ABC and ESPN on February 5.