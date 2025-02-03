Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Unveil “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” Release Date 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are teasing fans with a snippet ahead of the release of their collaborative album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.”

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have a Valentine’s Day gift for fans, announcing their collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is set to drop on February 14.

The pair also dropped a teaser ahead of the album release, teasing fans with a snippet from the project alongside a visualizer featuring the OVO Sound founder.

“$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U,” Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR captioned their joint post. “FEBRUARY 14.”

Drake and PARTY have been teasing the album since last August. They announced the collaborative offering while performing together in Toronto.

“I know all you girls are outside,” Drizzy told the crowd. “When it gets a little chilly, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be waiting for you.”

PARTY later confirmed the existence of the album while hyping up the project during an interview.

When asked what his favorite collaboration he has ever released, PARTYNEXTDOOR hinted it was his joint project with Drake. He also shared some details about the tracklist.

“The one we doing right now,” he replied. “All 15, all 15 we doing right now.”

Drake recently teased his PARTYNEXTDOOR album while sharing a message of positivity to his fellow Torontonians.

“Love to all the 6’ers,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Winter months are the toughest. S### can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other.”

Meanwhile, Drizzy may have been absent from the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 2), but his presence loomed large as Kendrick Lamar dominated the night, sweeping the show with his scathing Drake diss, Not Like Us.

The audience chanted “A-MINORRRR” in unison as K. Dot collected his Record of the Year Grammy. KENDRICK LAMAR WINS RECORD OF THE YEAR FOR “NOT LIKE US”



AND THE WHOLE ARENA WAS SINGING ALONG WHEN WE WENT UP TO THE STAGE



LMFAOOOOO#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RYaCh0Sk3W — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 3, 2025

Lamar also clinched his four other nominations, winning Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Drake may not have addressed Lamar’s wins but his father did. Read what Dennis Graham had to say here.