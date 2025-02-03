Drake’s Dad Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Grammy Sweep 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

While Drake remained silent on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Grammy sweep, his father Dennis Graham offered his remarks on the victory.

Drake may not have said anything about Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Grammys sweep, but his dad, Dennis Graham, spared a few words on the song winning the top honors at the ceremony Sunday night (February 2).

After dominating the charts and dancefloors worldwide, Lamar’s scathing Drake diss “Not Like Us” won all five categories it was nominated in, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, pushing K. Dot’s Grammy wins total to 22 awards.

Reporters caught up to Drake’s dad shortly after Lamar’s triumphs and asked his thoughts on the song that calls his son a pedophile winning Record of the Year.

“I don’t care nothin’ about that s###,” Graham replied. “That ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”

Nonetheless, he wished Lamar well, saying, “All the best to him… I don’t do that b#######.”

Drake’s dad Dennis Graham just got asked about Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us' #GRAMMYs wins



“I don’t care about none of that sh*t… All the best to him. I don’t do that bullsh*t.” pic.twitter.com/eEQZT33Ce6 — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) February 3, 2025

Dennis Graham remained largely silent throughout Drake’s battle with Kendrick Lamar, although he did react to the song that kicked off the feud. He took to Instagram after Dot’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin‘s “Like That” dropped to mock artists starting beef with his son to boost record sales.

“Yo I am about to drop some new music and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them start a beef with Drake and get them to unfollow him and that’s going make my s### shoot up to number 1,” Graham wrote last March. “I’m sure this is going to work so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets!!!!!!!!!!!! I WILL BE NUMBER ONE 1Day!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake’s Dad On “Meet The Grahams”

Meanwhile, Lamar had a few words for Drake’s dad on Meet the Grahams, including telling him he produced a “master manipulator.”

“I’m blamin’ you for all his gamblin’ addictions,” he raps. “Psychopath intuition, the man who like to play victim/You raised a horrible f#####’ person, the nerve of you, Dennis/Sandra, sit down, what I’m about to say is heavy, now listen/Mhm, your son’s a sick man with sick thoughts/I think n##### like him should die/Him and Weinstein should get f##### up in a cell for the rest they life.”