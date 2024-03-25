Drake’s Dad Jumps To His Defense Amid Future & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dennis Graham thinks Future, Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin stirred up a feud with Drake as a ploy for attention.

Drake’s father Dennis Graham trolled Kendrick Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin on Monday (March 25). Graham suggested Future and Metro started a beef with Drake to boost sales of the duo’s new album We Don’t Trust You.

“Yo I am about to drop some new music and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies and get them start a beef with Drake and get them to unfollow him and that’s going make my s### shoot up to number 1,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “I’m sure this is going to work so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets!!!!!!!!!!!! I WILL BE NUMBER ONE 1Day!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

We Don’t Trust You featured Kendrick dissing Drake on the song “Like That.” K. Dot referenced Drake’s “First Person Shooter” collaboration with J. Cole.

“F### sneak dissing, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/I crash out like, ‘F### rap,’ diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatching chains and burning tattoos, it’s up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K/Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/M######### the big three, n####, it’s just big me,” Kendrick rapped.

He continued, “And your best work is a light pack/N####, Prince outlived Mike Jack/N####, bum/For all your dogs getting buried/That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Fans also believed Future dissed Drake on the We Don’t Trust You title track.

“You a n#### number one fan, dog/Sneak dissing, I don’t understand, dog/Pillowtalking, acting like a fed, dog/I don’t need another fake friend, dog/Can’t be ’bout a ho ’cause we sharing, dog/In ya feelings, n####, why you playing, dog?” Future rapped.

Internet rumors claimed Drake and Future were beefing over a woman. Metro dismissed the wild speculation.

“Y’all n##### stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music,” the producer wrote.

Drake addressed his latest feud at a tour stop in Florida.

“A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling,” he said. “I’ma let you know how I’m feeling. The way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here tonight about your f###### self. I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f###### toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go. And I know that no matter what, it’s not a n#### on this earth that can ever f### with me in my life.”

Future and Metro’s We Don’t Trust You was projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. “Like That” racked up more than 4 million views on YouTube in a matter of days.