Metro Boomin Addresses Rumor Drake & Future Beefing Over Woman 

Fans believe Drake and Future are at war over a woman after putting together pieces of their alleged feud.

Future and Metro Boomin shook up the culture after dropping their highly anticipated collab We Don’t Trust You. While Drizzy and Pluto have been frequent collaborators over the years, many believe Future allowing Kendrick Lamar to shoot at Drake on the album indicates bad blood.

Fans speculate that Future wouldn’t have allowed the shade if he and Drake were cool. Furthermore, many listeners have speculated that the album’s title track seeks Future diss Drake.

“Fake written all over you/Hate written all over you,” Future raps on the track which also serves as the project’s intro.

“You a n***a number one fan, dog/Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog/Pillowtalkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog/I don’t need another fake friend, dog/Can’t be ’bout a ho, ’cause we sharin’, dog/In you feelings, n***a, why you playin’, dog?”

Many believe Future’s continued use of “dog,” points to Future firing at Drake who recently released For All The Dogs. Additionally, theories have surfaced suggesting the pillow talk reference proves the duo is beefing over a woman.

One social media shared the profile of a woman named Diana, said to be at the cerentrre of the beef. They also noted that one of the “We Don’t Trust You,” cuts is titled “Princess Diana.”

However, according to a post from Metro Boomin Sunday (March 24), the rumors are untrue.

“Yall n##### stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music,” he wrote.

Drake Responds To Future, Kendrick Lamar & More

Meanwhile, Drake fanned the flames at his recent shows, performing in front of a backdrop featuring the late Princess Diana. He also had his crew walk out to Future’s 2014 song “My Savages.”

On Sunday night, Drake issued a PSA to his rivals, although he didn’t mention Future or Kendrick Lamar directly.

“I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m ten f###### toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go,” He told the crowd at his Floria tour stop. “And I know that no matter what, it’s not a n#### on this earth that can ever f### with me in my life.”