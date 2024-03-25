Drake Finally Responds To Kendrick Lamar, Future & More With PSA

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is finally responding to the Kendrick Lamar diss, issuing a PSA to all his rivals during his concert Sunday night.

Drake fans have been waiting with bated breath for him to respond to Kendrick Lamar after the TDE rapper dissed him on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album.

Since the incendiary “Like That” dropped last Friday (March 22) social media users have been dissecting Kdot’s verse and the rest of the album. Listeners speculate Future also fired at Drizzy, continuing an apparently simmering feud.

In addition, internet sleuths spotted that Rick Ross and Nav are not following Drake on social media, and even ASAP Rocky has been dragged into the drama.

However, Drake has finally responded to his rivals. He issued a PSA during his It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? Tour stop in Florida Sunday night (March 24).

“A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling,” he said, addressing the elephant in the room. “Ima let you know how I’m feeling. The way I’m feeling, is the same way I want you to walk out of here tonight about your f###### self.”

Without naming names, Drake then whipped the crowd into a frenzy with his next statement.

“I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m ten f###### toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go, and I know that no matter what, it’s not a n#### on this earth that can ever f### with me in my life.”