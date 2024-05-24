Drake Pays Millions Of Dollars For Massive Ranch In Texas

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is the new owner of The Inn at Dos Brisas.

Drake set up shop in Texas by buying a 313-acre ranch in Brenham. According to multiple reports, Drake paid $15 million for The Inn at Dos Brisas in October 2023.

Brenham is roughly 75 miles away from Houston. Drake previously indicated he was moving to the Space City at a concert in 2023.

“I had to make it official first, but I’ve been looking for a long time, trying to figure out the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he said at the Toyota Center. “And I finally, finally after all these years, I found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y’all will be seeing me around.”

Drake’s ranch was originally built as a family retreat in 2000. It was converted into a resort in 2024. The ranch’s previous owners shuttered the property in 2022.

“Dos Brisas is a rare legacy ranch property that offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer, which we were able to find once we listed it bringing the price in line with the market conditions at the time,” its listing agent Tonya Currie told CultureMap Dallas.

Reports of Drake’s purchase emerged as his contentious battle against Kendrick Lamar settled down. Drake even embraced Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” diss/meme by rapping over the sample on Sexyy Red’s new song “U My Everything.”

“Why you love me? Still a mystery/Me and the surgeon got history/I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real/They need a new body, they hitting me, ayy/BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it/The last one, Jung, he did it for free ’cause I sent over so many past ones for him/But Red, don’t even worry about all of that s###/Just keep it natural for ’em, I swear,” Drake rapped.

