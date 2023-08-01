Drake Pays Tribute To Angus Cloud Following ‘Euphoria’ Star’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

American actor Angus Cloud passed away on July 31 at the age of 25. The Oakland-born entertainer played Fezco in the Drake-produced HBO television series Euphoria.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” read a message from the family of Angus Cloud. “As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.”

The statement continued, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Several of Angus Cloud’s colleagues, including Hip Hop superstar Drake, reacted to the news of his passing on social media. Drake posted a photo of Cloud on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Good soul 😢🕊️.”

Euphoria became a hit series for the HBO network. The teen drama stars Emmy winner Zendaya. The cast also includes Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Javon Walton.

In addition to portraying a character in Euphoria, Angus Cloud also acted in the films North Hollywood and The Line. Plus, he made an appearance in Juice WRLD’s 2022 music video for “Cigarettes” off the late rapper’s Fighting Demons album.