Drake Pays Tribute To Odell Beckham Jr. With A Verse For Super Bowl Win

Drake wrote a verse about his friend Odell Beckham Jr. to celebrate the wide receiver winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Drake penned a special verse for his friend Odell Beckham Jr.

The 35-year-old rapper shared some lyrics about Beckham after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 13). Drake shared his written tribute along with photos of himself with the wide receiver.

“I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn’t rosey/How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosy/Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cozy/For now I just want to feel something/After that I wanna heal something/And after that I wanna build something/But today I just fulfilled something @obj,” Drake wrote.

Beckham and the Rams helped Drake win a few wagers on the Super Bowl. The OVO co-founder bet $600,000 on a Rams victory. He also bet $500,000 on Beckham scoring a touchdown in the big game, which the former LSU standout accomplished in the first quarter of Sunday night’s contest.

“FOREVER BROTHER!!” Beckham commented on Drake’s post. “Lol I was gon get u ur money brother. Cherish this forever.”

Drake didn’t have a perfect night though as he bet $500,000 on Beckham having more than 62.5 receiving yards in the game. That wager didn’t pay off since the NFL veteran finished with 52 yards after suffering an injury in the second quarter.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham is believed to have a torn ACL. He’s a free agent heading into the offseason.