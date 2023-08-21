Drake Almost Pegged In The Head With His Own Book During Tour Stop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake was almost hit with in the head with a copy of his own book during a stop on his Its All A Blur tour with 21 Savage.

Drake recently caught a book a fan threw at his head during a concert.

While the “In My Feelings” rapper spoke to the audience at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Friday, a fan threw a book towards his head.

Drake, who was holding a microphone at the time, showed off his quick reflexes by catching the book in his other hand.

“You’re lucky I’m quick,” Drake responded from the stage, according to audience footage posted on social media. “Would’ve had to beat your a*s if that hit me in the face.”

Drake then threw the book to the floor and continued talking to the audience. The book was revealed to be a copy of the fan’s newly-released poetry collection “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.”

The incident marked the third time a Drake fan had thrown a hard object at him on his It’s All a Blur tour. Previously, a phone hit him in the arm and a vape landed on the stage beside him.

Multiple fans have also thrown their bras onstage.

Drake’s dad also pranked the rapper last week by employing a crowd member to throw a pink bra at him during one of his performances.

The It’s All a Blur Tour, Drake’s co-headlining trek with 21 Savage, will conclude in Columbus, Ohio on October 9.