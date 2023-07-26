Drake Shares Heartwarming Moment With His Mom Onstage Performing “Look What You’ve Done” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake just about managed to maintain his composure as he sang a tribute to his mother while sitting next to her on stage.

Sandra Graham could barely maintain her composure when her son Drake shared a tender tribute to his mom on stage at Madison Square Garden.

The Hip-Hop icon brought his mother along to his NYC show Tuesday night (July 25). However, mom wasn’t just watching from the stands or backstage but was front and center with Drake onstage while he performed “Look What You’ve Done.”

The song features on Drizzy’s 2012 sophomore offering Take Care and is a tribute to Sandra Graham and his uncle and grandmother. As he reached the end of the track, Sandy Graham choked up and placed a hand lovingly on her son while Drake kissed his mom’s hand, seemingly trying to keep it together himself. Watch the heartwarming exchange below.

Drake raps “Look What You’ve Done” to his mom, Sandi Graham tonight in NYC 🥹 #IAABTour #Night2 pic.twitter.com/x1qiWuCd7Q — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 26, 2023

Drake never shies from speaking about his devotion to his beloved mother, and the pair enjoy a close bond. Last summer, he got his first face tattoo, an inking of his mother’s initials, “S.G,” believed to be a tribute to her.

When Drake was gearing up to release his 2021 Certified Lover Boy album, Graham penned a sweet poem sharing how proud she is of her superstar son.

“It’s finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life’s greatest treat,” she wrote. “It’s been a long hard road together, now there’s one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you’ll ever know.”