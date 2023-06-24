Drake Drops New Poetry Book Called “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans said they are excited to cop his first book.

Drake is promoting a new book titled “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness” by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham (Drake’s given name).

As he explained in an Instagram caption, “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”

The poetry book, which is co-written by the rapper’s childhood friend, dropped via his website and a few select retail outlets on Saturday (June 24) at 1 p.m. ET.

Fans commented on how the book looked to be inspired by Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer and founder of Off-White. They also noted how complicated the site was and their concerns they won’t be able to find it once it is released.

“I can’t find it on the website,” one person said. “The site is pretty confusing.” Another commented, “Praying it’s a reasonable price.”

True fans didn’t seem to care about the price declaring they will copping the blue and white book as soon as they can. As one fan wrote, “Been waiting since last June. I’m so excited.”

Some didn’t even care they had no idea what the book is about.

“Do I like to read? Yes. Do I have any idea what this is? Nope. Will I read it? Yes!” a fan dropped in Champagne Papi’s comments.

The book is just another chapter in his storied career. As one fan pointed out, “Finna add ‘best-selling author’ to the list of accomplishments.”