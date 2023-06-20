Drake Visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers In Houston: “Best Burger I Ever Had” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bun B’s Trill Burgers received the Drake seal of approval after the Toronto native pulled up to his store in Houston.

Bun B received a visit from a special diner weeks after opening the doors of his very first brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers in Houston. The UGK legend’s burgers have received rave reviews and won awards, but they just got the seal of approval from a rap superstar after Drake pulled up to visit his “mentor” Bun B at his latest business venture Monday (June 19). Bun B greeted Drake with a warm embrace before the pair got to catching up over some food.

“I don’t like to use the term OG,” Drake said in a video shared on his Instagram Stories, before calling Bun B his “mentor” and one of my favorite people in the world.”

The Houston native admitted that while “we get a couple of big deals in here every now and then,” few are a bigger deal than Drizzy. “We’re just happy to have you in the building.”

The “Rich Flex” hitmaker was impressed with the food, noting it was “the best burger” he’d ever had.

Houston’s own J. Prince was also in attendance and was seen welcoming Drake in a video Bun B shared on Instagram.

Bun B had hungry diners wrapped around the block at his Houston store launch on June 8.

“It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true,” he said while announcing the store. “It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”