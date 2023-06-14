Rich The Kid, Bun B & More To Appear On ‘Just For Kicks’ Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The original program will stream on Crackle.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment announced the company has green-lit a new sneaker-based series titled Just for Kicks. Hip Hop stars like Rich The Kid, Bun B, and DJ Whoo Kid will make appearances on the show.

Producer/director Rhyan LaMarr and entrepreneur Antoine Wade created the upcoming program. Don Benjamin, Wes Armstrong, and Jadi Torres will serve as the hosts of Just for Kicks. The show will stream on the free service Crackle.

“We’re thrilled to bring Just for Kicks to audiences who love sneakers,” said Antoine Wade. “There are no barriers, ethnic boundaries, or divisions when it comes to sneaker culture and fashion. A CEO can wear the same shoes as a kid from the inner city.”

Wade adds, “That accessibility creates a universal love and appreciation for shoes beyond social classes. It starts with shoes and takes us all over the map, from music and fashion to inspirational stories and what’s happening worldwide.”

Just for Kicks will also feature interviews with 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Actors Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and Barton Fitzpatrick (The Chi) will show up on the Crackle series too.

“Sneaker culture is huge and has massive potential for brands to be front-and-center with this hard-to-reach audience,” said Michele Fino, head of branded content for Crackle Connex. “Just for Kicks has great sponsorship potential as a television show with additional unique extensions, such as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and promotions on our Redbox kiosks nationwide.”

Fino adds, “We’ve already been discussing the continuation strategy for Just for Kicks beyond the first season – potentially including gaming, eSports, and different music genres. The opportunities are endless. It’ll be great programming for our audiences and something I know my 14-year-old son and I will love.”