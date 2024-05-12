Drake Posts Cryptic “Summer Vibes” Post Amid Fizzling Kendrick Lamar Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Now that the unprecedented battle has come to an unceremonious end, it appears the OVO leader has other plans.

Drake has let his foot off the gas in the unprecedented beef with Kendrick Lamar. Instead, he appears to have a new focus—”summer vibes.”

The OVO Sound co-founder shared a post to his Instagram Stories in the wee hours of Sunday morning (May 12), letting his 147 million followers know he’s putting it behind him. At the same time, he seems to suggest he knew how ugly it got. The post included a drawing of hundreds of knights with their swords in the air on one side and a singular knight on the other with a sword at his side.

He wrote, “Good times. Summer vibes up next.”

Drake waved the white flag in his last diss track installment, “The Heart Part 6,” when he rapped, “I don’t wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessing” and “You could drop a hundred more records, I’ll see you later/Yeah, maybe when you meet your maker/I don’t wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature.”

Meanwhile, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the CEO of Kendrick Lamar’s former label Top Dawg Entertainment, declared it had unequivocally come to an end.

“This battle is over,” he tweeted on Friday (May 10). “A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE anniversary compilation.”

Of course, public opinion was all over the place, but the predominant consensus was that Kendrick Lamar won. Drake simply couldn’t out-rap him no matter how hard he tried. The contentious battle essentially included nine tracks: Kendrick’s verse on “Like That,” “euphoria,” 6:16 in LA,” “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us” and Drake’s “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50),” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” “Family Matters” and “The Heart Part 6.”