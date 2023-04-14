Drake Puts His Foot Down Over AI Cover Of Ice Spice’s “Munch” In His Voice

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Universal Music Group sought to block AI-generated songs, such as a cover of Ice Spice’s “Munch” using Drake’s voice.

Drake joined the growing list of people concerned about the rise of artificial intelligence in music.

The OVO star reacted to an AI-generated song using his voice to cover Ice Spice’s “Munch” single in an Instagram Stories post. Drake commented on the AI-generated music following a Financial Times report, which detailed Universal Music Group’s efforts to block AI companies from accessing its copyrighted work.

“This is the final straw AI,” Drake wrote.

UMG urged Apple Music, Spotify and other streamers to act in response to the proliferation of AI-generated music. AI companies used copyrighted songs to train bots, allowing users to create tracks such as the faux Drake cover of “Munch.”

“We have become aware that certain AI systems might have been trained on copyrighted content without obtaining the required consents from, or paying compensation to, the rightsholders who own or produce the content,” UMG told streaming services in an email obtained by Financial Times.

UMG confirmed it contacted streaming services to combat AI’s usage of its copyrighted material.

“We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators,” a UMG spokesperson said. “We expect our platform partners will want to prevent their services from being used in ways that harm artists.”

Listen to what AI did with Drake’s voice below.