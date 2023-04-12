Ice Spice Recalls The Moment She Knew “Munch” Was Blowing Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice remembered how fans quickly started flocking to her after she dropped her “Munch” single in 2022.

Ice Spice’s “Munch” single changed her life.

The Capitol Records artist reflected on her meteoric rise in the music industry in an interview with PAPER Magazine. Ice Spice recalled an interaction at a mall that illustrated how quickly her “Munch” single found an audience.

“I remember I was in the mall and this little group of kids swarmed around me like, ‘Are you the “Munch” girl? Oh my God,’” she said. “And that was the first week ‘Munch’ had came out. So real shortly after that, that’s when I started to realize my fame was picking up and people was constantly coming up to me.”

She continued, “I started to know gradually. It’s not like one day, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m famous.’ At some point, any time you step out the car, instantly people know you, instantly screaming your name.”

Ice Spice also mentioned how she turns into her “biggest supporter” when others critique her. She admitted she’s a self-critic at times, but she tended to ignore complaints from her detractors.

“I just like to focus on having fun and being myself and thinking about what I want to do and not really what other people want me to do,” she said.

Earlier this year, Ice Spice dropped her debut EP.

Stream the EP below.