Ice Spice Talks Origins Of “Munch” Single & Her Sexuality

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop newcomer continues to make waves in the industry.

Ice Spice entered the new year with a lot of momentum. Both Spotify and Vevo named the Bronx native as an up-and-coming artist to keep an eye on.

To start off 2023, Ice Spice dropped her debut EP Like..? on January 20. The project is expected to open with 14,500 equivalent-album units in its first week of release.

Like..? hosts the viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” which made it onto Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Ice Spice recently spoke to Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden about the origins of the track.

“It was January of 2022. And I was really just trying to rhyme a word with lunch, and I just said munch for the first time. I had just made that s### up in the studio. And it went crazy,” explained Spice.

She continued, “The song was really a throwaway for me. I made it and I was like, ‘Alright, let me put that away.’ I was like whatever. I wasn’t too focused on it… I played it for a bunch of people and it was just like, ‘Oh. Okay, cool.’ But then once I put the snippet up, it started picking up quick.”

Ice Spice’s conversation with Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1 also included the 23-year-old Capitol recording artist discussing her sexuality. When Ebro Darden asked her about dating squares, Spice replied, “Not squares, but I like… good boys and girls.”

In addition, Spice hinted that her first full-length studio album will likely arrive before the end of 2023. Meanwhile, listeners can get more familiar with the former SUNY student via her Like..? EP which features fellow New Yorker Lil Tjay.