Drake Quotes Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Reacting To Viral Impersonator 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake showed his funny side, quoting a line from Kendrick Lamar’s diss “Not Like Us” to react to a clip of a lookalike.

Drake is poking fun at his battle with Kendrick Lamar, quoting a line from K. Dot’s scathing diss “Not Like Us” to react to an impersonator.

Music fans are divided over whether the hype around the Drake diss needs to die down, but the OVO founder himself isn’t over it. Over the weekend, Drake shared his reaction to an impersonator rapping along to his song “Hotline Bling.”

Drake reposted the clip on his Instagram Stories, quoting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in the caption. “Sometimes you gotta pop out,” he wrote alongside the video.

Drake posts a clone on his instagram story 😂



“Sometimes you gotta pop out” pic.twitter.com/uMIa9q272l — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) July 28, 2024

While Drake arguably lost the battle to Kendrick Lamar, he’s still an overwhelming favorite among Team USA basketball players. Several key players revealed he’s still their playlist go-to while preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympic games. However, not one single player opted for Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, Rakim praised both rivals for their battle, claiming Drake and Kendrick Lamar “put a lot of things in perspective.”

“You know, a lot of people in that position won’t accept no challenge,” the Hip-Hop legend said during a recent interview with Billboard. “Because they got too much to lose. So, it was dope that these brothers put the mainstream success down and said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’

He continued, “The battle put a lot of things in perspective — because it showed the difference between real hip-hop and mainstream hip-hop. Younger artists now know that there’s a difference. A lot of them didn’t even understand that.”