Drake Reacts To Sassy “Rich Flex” Memes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“21, can you do something for me?” took over social media.

Last month, Drake and 21 Savage released their collaborative project Her Loss. The chart-topping studio LP hosts the “Rich Flex” single which became the soundtrack for a meme making fun of Drake.

TikTok user Gamer Keasy created a WWE-themed video that presented Drake as a very feminine man. “Rich Flex” plays in the background of the vid as a computerized version of the OVO co-founder prances to the wrestling ring.

While on a livestream for the Stake online casino, Drake spoke about the super-viral, sassy “Rich Flex” jokes at his expense. The 36-year-old rapper/singer/actor seemed to take the online teasing in stride.

“This girl was like… ‘How does it feel when everyone is always making fun of you? I wouldn’t be able to take it,'” recalled Drake. “She was talking about memes because ‘Rich Flex’ was on, the song off Her Loss.”

Drake added, “I understand after all these years that I feel like I have a polarizing presence. I’m almost a character in people’s movies. And therefore there’s a running dialogue, there’s jokes. You’re either the villain to some people or a hero to some people. It is what it is. It just comes with the territory.”

21 Savage also recently reacted to the “Rich Flex” memes. The Atlanta-raised rhymer made an appearance on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream. After being shown Gamer Keasy’s “Rich Flex”/WWE mash-up, Savage shook his head and said, “Man, what the f###?”