Drake Reacts To Sassy “Rich Flex” Memes

Last month, Drake and 21 Savage released their collaborative project Her Loss. The chart-topping studio LP hosts the “Rich Flex” single which became the soundtrack for a meme making fun of Drake.
TikTok user Gamer Keasy created a WWE-themed video that presented Drake as a very feminine man. “Rich Flex” plays in the background of the vid as a computerized version of the OVO co-founder prances to the wrestling ring.
While on a livestream for the Stake online casino, Drake spoke about the super-viral, sassy “Rich Flex” jokes at his expense. The 36-year-old rapper/singer/actor seemed to take the online teasing in stride.
“This girl was like… ‘How does it feel when everyone is always making fun of you? I wouldn’t be able to take it,'” recalled Drake. “She was talking about memes because ‘Rich Flex’ was on, the song off Her Loss.”
Drake added, “I understand after all these years that I feel like I have a polarizing presence. I’m almost a character in people’s movies. And therefore there’s a running dialogue, there’s jokes. You’re either the villain to some people or a hero to some people. It is what it is. It just comes with the territory.”
21 Savage also recently reacted to the “Rich Flex” memes. The Atlanta-raised rhymer made an appearance on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream. After being shown Gamer Keasy’s “Rich Flex”/WWE mash-up, Savage shook his head and said, “Man, what the f###?”