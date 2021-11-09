Drake Releases Statement Addressing Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has spoken for the first time about the events at Astroworld in Houston this weekend in which eight people lost their lives.

Drake has broken his silence to give a statement on the tragic events at Astroworld this weekend. The OVO boss joined Travis Scott onstage as a surprise guest and is now named in at least one lawsuit relating to the festival.

Travis has made two statements addressing the tragedy and now Drake has also come forward and shared his thoughts.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” wrote Drake. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”

He concluded, “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Eight people lost their lives and hundreds were injured during the festival in Houston at the weekend. TMZ report: “Sources close to both Drake and Travis tell us neither had any idea to the severity of what was happening in the crowd.”

Drake is named as a defendant in a lawsuit alongside Travis and the event’s organizers by a festival-goer who claims they were left with physical and emotional injuries.