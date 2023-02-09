Drake Reveals His Secret Betting Methodology

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake placed several prop bets and banked on the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Drake, who is no stranger to gambling, shared his Super Bowl LVII bets in an Instagram post on Thursday (February 9).

The diamond-selling artist admitted there isn’t much of a method to his madness. Drake told his followers it was pointless to make sense of his bets.

“My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake,” he wrote. “pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none.”

Drake placed a $700,000 bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday (February 12). The OVO rapper also made a variety of prop bets.

The Canadian superstar bet $50,000 on who scores the first touchdown of the game and the Chiefs winning each half. Drake threw down another $30,000 on the Chiefs winning every quarter of the game.

Drake banked on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce having a big game. The Billboard chart-topper bet $25,000 on Kelce being named MVP and $60,000 on the MVP being a tight end.

The Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna will perform at the halftime show.

Check out all of Drake’s bets and the estimated payouts below.