Will Drake win or will this fighter be a victim on his “curse.”

Rapper Drake is all about these contest sports, and he puts his money where his mouth is.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, last year, people saw the rap star put up $150,000 for a URL battle, hyping up the back and forth of the year with Geechi Gotti and Rum Nitty.

Then during the last professional football draft, we saw him put money on a new NFL player, winning $335,000 on USC star Drake London.

The “Certified Lover Boy” also likes to put money on the UFC.

It seems he is making one of his biggest bets in the sport, putting up over a half-million dollars, betting on Justin Gaethje in an MMA fight to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

According to his Instagram, Drake bet $550,000 on the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at the UFC 274. He captioned it, “Big Weekend Energy.”

If Justin Gaethje wins, Drake will win $1,375,000.

Some people believe this bet is not good for the boxer due to the fabled “Drake Curse,” which claims that sports teams and athletes are bound to lose when the rap star supports or wagers on them.