Drake Roasted Over “Wah Gwan Delilah” Remix With Toronto TikToker Snowd4y 

Drake’s new “Wah Gwan Delilah” collab had fans wondering if they were listening to an AI-generated song as the Toronto megastar hopped on the remix of Snowd4y’s “Hey There Delilah” parody.
Late on Monday night (June 3), a highly autotuned version of the Plain White T’s song dripping with Toronto slang appeared on SoundCloud. However, fans were unsure whether the Drake feature was really him or yet another AI impersonation of the OVO honcho.
“Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I’m late ’cause there’s bare traffic / I just show my dog your ‘Gram / He said he knows a man that slapped it, I’m so cheesed / Your mademoiselle nights are geeked, I’m bent lowkey,” Drake raps on the song.
“Wah Gwan Delilah” began trending on X (Twitter) as users began roasting the song, doubtful the Drizzy feature was genuine.
“I refuse to believe Wah Gwan Delilah and Grippy are the first 2 tracks post the Kendrick beef,” one person wrote. “Ain’t no way.”
Nonetheless, Drake confirmed the track via Instagram hours after its release. He posted the song while urging Snowd4y to “wake up the city.”
Snowd4y’s friends were just as surprised he secured a feature from his fellow Toronto native on his first-ever song. He posted videos of his friends’ reactions after hearing Drake on the “Wah Gwan Delilah” remix.
During a recent appearance on the Richdiet Podcast, Snowd4aysaid he would be down for a “Wah Gwan Delilah” collab, but Drake “has to come on it neatly.”
Whether Drake fulfilled the objective is up in the air, but “Wah Gwan Delilah” is a meme goldmine. Check out some of the reactions below.