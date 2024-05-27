Snoop Dogg Thanks Drake & Kendrick Lamar For Ending Mumble Rap 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg believes Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s epic rap beef elevated Hip-Hop lyricism and ushered in a revival of real lyricism, paving the way for the demise of mumble rap.

The West Coast legend refused to be drawn into the specifics of the battle but gave both rappers their flowers. He weighed in on the feud during an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Monday (May 27).

“Well, the only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing because the writing has been upped since the confrontation,” he said.

Furthermore, Snoop Dogg claimed Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef permanently altered the Hip-Hop landscape.

“As far as what they did for the industry and the rap game, they made you rap again. You can’t mumble your way and gimmick your way to a song no more, buddy. So thank y’all,” he added.

Nonetheless, Snoop Dogg declined to pick a side, remaining neutral. “Those are my nephews,” he explained. “I’m not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that’s personal business, not my business.”

Despite his desire to remain neutral, the Death Row Records boss found himself embroiled in the beef. Drake recreated Snoop Dogg and Tupac’s voices on his Kendrick Lamar diss “Taylor Made Freestyle” using A.I.

“They did what? When? How? Are you sure?” Snoop sarcastically asked his Instagram followers after the song dropped. “Y’all have a good night.”