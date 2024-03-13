Drake Seemingly Responds To Kanye West With Help From 50 Cent 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West went off at Drake in an Instagram rant earlier this week, bashing him for taking Lil Durk on tour during the Vultures rollout.

Drake has seemingly responded after Kanye West aimed at Drake during a recent profanity-laced rant where he targeted the OVO honcho among his other adversaries.

Ye took to Instagram earlier this week (March 11), sharing a diatribe against his foes while promoting his upcoming Vultures 2 album. After he targeted everyone from fashion houses to international media outlets, he settled on Drizzy.

“It’s f### Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out,” he stated. “I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f### you’s.”

West referenced the Chicago rapper joining Drake and J. Cole at spot dates on the It’s All A Blur – Big As The What tour. Lil Durk features on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures title track. The song initially arrived on streaming platforms without Durkio’s verse, although he later appeared on some versions.

Meanwhile, it appears Drake caught wind of Kanye West’s rant, according to a Tuesday night (March 12) Instagram Story.

The Toronto superstar used 50 Cent to do the talking, sharing a famous meme of the G-Unit boss.

“F###, T.I., f### Nelly, F### 50,” the Hip-Hop and entertainment mogul says in the viral clip. “I’m like what he say f### me for?”

Drake responds to Kanye saying “it’s f*ck Drake”? 😭 pic.twitter.com/KhmJRBqHm8 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 13, 2024

Meanwhile, in other Ye news, the Yeezy founder has fired YesJulz from his Vultures rollout. He shared a post on his Story accusing the social media influencer of “unauthorized” activity.

“We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures,” Ye declared. “All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized.”

According to an alleged email from Yeezy chief of staff, YesJulz owes $7.7 million in NDA violations.