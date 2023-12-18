Drake Seemingly Sends Shots At Metro Boomin: “Wanna Do Something?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans believe Metro Boomin is the target of Drake’s message to the “tweet-and-deleters,’ following the producer’s “Her Loss” comments.

Drake is sharing a few thoughts about the people making him “sick to my stomach,” which has fans pointing to an apparent rift with Metro Boomin.

During a conversation on the live-streaming platform Kick Sunday evening, the OVO mogul addressed a gripe with a certain group of people.

Drake directed his remarks to, “the non-believers,” and “the under-achievers” before pausing and looking straight into the camera to call out “the tweet-and-deleters.”

“You guys make me sick to my stomach fam. Honestly,” he added.

He then stood up to stare directly into the lens. “Look in my eyes,” he urged. “You guys wanna do something?”

He sat back down, murmuring, “That’s what I thought,” as he sipped his cocktail.

Drake with a message via Kick



“And to the rest of you… the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you make me sick to my stomach fam” 😭pic.twitter.com/JiA5Yc1qdF — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 18, 2023

Drake’s reference to the “tweet-and-deleters” was taken by many as a reference to Metro Boomin.

Earlier this month, the producer shaded Drake in response to a discussion about Metro’s Heroes & Villains and Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.

A user on X pointed out that Metro’s project is racking in 6 million more daily streams than Her Loss.

“Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me,” he wrote in a now-deleted message.

“Idc about awards honestly,” he added. “The true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives.”

Metro Boomin with a tweet & delete about Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” winning multiple awards over his “Heroes and Villains.” pic.twitter.com/mx3iRHXfSh — Episodes (@episodesent) December 3, 2023

Drake seemingly unfollowed Metro Boomin on Instagram before firing back on his Stories with a quote from Jay-Z’s “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love).”

“Damn, little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/ If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three.”