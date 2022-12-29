Drake Shoots Down Claim He Flew Out Woman For Unprotected Sex 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake said people should “start doing more with the one life we are given,” after a woman claimed he flew her out for unprotected sex.

Drake has responded to a woman who claimed the rapper flew her out to come and have unprotected sex before kicking her out when she tried to record him.

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman details her alleged encounter with the Toronto megastar. She claims to have signed an NDA and so, therefore, was limited with what she could say. The tale starts with the woman claiming she shared a pic of herself wearing lingerie to her Instagram Story, tagging Drake so he would see it.

Her plan worked, goes the story, and Drizzy reached out so they could exchange numbers. After that, the TikToker claims they spoke on the phone before Drake flew her out three days later.

“So when I get in the house, we just sitting in the house chillin’, talking,” the woman explained. “He kept on rubbing on my stomach, and then he kept on asking questions like, ‘Do you want kids?’ and I’m like, ‘What you tryna say? If you wanna baby mama me, just say that!’

She then went on to say that they had sex but thought it odd that Drake didn’t use protection.

“Y’all know we did what we did,” she continued. “I don’t have to go in detail about that because it’s self-explanatory. But he didn’t use protection which was a little weird, but y’all know, I’m just going with the flow.”

However, according to the woman, she interrupted the “flow” by pulling out out her phone, attempting to record him. Drake didn’t take kindly to being filmed and allegedly became “aggressive ,” before kicking her out.

“As soon as he see me recording him, he slapped my phone out my hand,” she added. “I’m not even gon’ lie – I got a little scared ’cause that slap was aggressive,” before adding, Drake told her, “you got to go.” Check out her comments in the TikTok below.

Drake Calls Cap On Woman’s Claims

Meanwhile, Drake took to Instagram to deny her allegations claiming he never met the TikToker. According to Champagne Papi he’s never meet or spoken to the woman and never flew out out.

“I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given s### is sad out here,” Drake wrote on his IG Story.