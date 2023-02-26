Drake Stands To Win $1M If Jake Paul Knocks Out Tommy Fury

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The OVO Sound boss revealed the massive $400,000 bet via Instagram on Saturday night (February 25).

Drake has placed a $400,000 bet on Jake Paul. If the former YouTuber-turned-boxer knocks out Tommy Fury in their upcoming fight, the OVO Sound boss will make a $1 million profit. Drake revealed the massive Stake bet via Instagram on Saturday night (February 25). He wrote in the caption, “Knock knock @stake.”

The odds Jake Paul wins the fight with a KO are low. Statistically, there’s a less than 30 percent chance the fight ends with a Fury knockout. Paul’s record is 6-0 and four of those fights have ended by KO. But Fury is also undefeated, so it’s anyone’s fight at this point.

Fury’s brother, Tyson, placed a bet of his own. As he told iFL TV earlier this week, “I’ve got 100 racks on it for an inside-the-distance stoppage, so if [Tommy] loses, then I’ll lose 100 bags as well.”

The opponents also have some skin in the game. If Paul wins, he’ll get Fury’s money and if Fury wins, Paul doubles his money.

As for Drake, bets of this nature aren’t out of the norm. He bet $965,000 on Super Bowl LVI and consistently bets on UFC fights.

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight headlines an ESPN+ pay-per-view card from Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Sunday afternoon (February 26).