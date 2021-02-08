Drake Stars In State Farm Super Bowl Commercial With Aaron Rodgers & Patrick Mahomes

(AllHipHop News)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not able to win his second championship ring at Super Bowl LV on Sunday. However, the NFL player did appear in a State Farm ad with one of the biggest entertainers on the planet.
Mahomes, along with fellow former Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers, was featured in the commercial, but it was another famous face that stole the show. Hip Hop megastar Drake popped up in the viral spot that aired during the first half of the game.
Ant-Man actor/Kansas City Chiefs superfan Paul Rudd made a cameo in the 30-second State Farm ad as well. The night was filled with celebrities making appearances in Super Bowl LV commercials for various companies.
Drake was not the only rapper to appear on tv screens during the airing of the game. In addition, “Up” performer Cardi B was used in Uber Eats’ Wayne’s World spot with Saturday Night Lives alums Mike Myers and Dana Carvey.