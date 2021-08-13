Drake Hints He’s Back in the Booth for Certified Loverboy

Hip-Hop fans are currently playing the waiting game when it comes to projects from two of the biggest superstars in the rap game. Both Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy were slated for release on August 6. Both projects are yet to materialize. Drake took to his Instagram stories to tease us with […]

Drake took to his Instagram stories to tease us with a picture of him in the studio suggesting he is still recording music for his latest project. Always in sync with team OVO, LeBron James also hopped on his Instagram stories sharing a video of him in a Certified Lover X OVO shirt, further hinting the album is on its way.

At the end of July, the Canadian rapper informed us: “the album is cooked.” and sent out a warning telling fans and fellow rappers alike, “Certified Lover Boy is on the way and that’s for anyone in the way.”

Drake also posted a pic of a set of golf clubs to his Instagram stories. Is it a coincidence that Drake also posted an image of himself on the golf course back in 2019 with the caption “Album Mode”? Maybe…however, it may not be the best omen. Whatever album Drake was working on back then was never released, though it was reported to be coming at the end of 2019.

Hopefully, fans will not have much longer to wait!