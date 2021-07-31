Drake Warns Anyone In The Way Of “Certified Lover Boy” Release On August 6

Drake just issued a stern warning to anyone who dares to release music on August 6, the same day his album “Certified Lover Boy” drops!

Kanye and Nas might be planning to release their upcoming projects next week, but they need to be clear … DRAKE is coming.

Also dropping on August 6 is Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

And so, neither one of the 40 somethings should feel comfortable with claiming that number one opening week spot on Billboard.

Not with Aubrey Graham’s track record. Every project, save one mixtape in 2020 since 2010 has been a number one hit.

That’s not even his most impressive Billboard history marker. Just this March, he became the first artist to have three songs debut at #1, #2, and #3.

“@Drake becomes the first artist in history to simultaneously debut in all of the top 3 spots on the Hot 100.”

.@Drake becomes the first artist in history to simultaneously debut in all of the top 3 spots on the Hot 100. — chart data (@chartdata) March 15, 2021

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated March 20, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 15, 2021

In 2020, the “God’s Plan” rapper made history with most top 10 hits in Billboard history and with 231 chart-toppers, he has the honor of having the most Hot 100 entries of all time

And to kick off the weekend, he released a warning shot out to “anyone in the way.”

Champagne Papi drops the audio that lets fans know that “the album is cooked.”

“Looking forward to delivering it to you. I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody got their drinks… everyone’s locked in. Good vibes and good energy for the weekend.”

“And for the rest of you heathens … I want to tell you because I know you listening,” he continued.

He ends his message telling people to not “trouble people’s kids … don’t bother people’s soul … OVO, we aim for the head. We don’t aim to please.

“Certified Lover Boy is one the way and that’s for anyone in the way.”

It’s on the way and we cannot wait.