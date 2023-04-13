Drake Surprises Fans As Lil Wayne’s Opener For Toronto ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’ Stop

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne kicked off his Toronto concert with a surprise appearance from local hero and Young Money alum Drake.

Lil Wayne surprised fans at his Toronto concert Wednesday (Apr. 12), bringing out hometown megastar Drake.

The Young Money founder was returning the favor after making a guest appearance during Drizzy’s Dreamville set earlier this month. After kicking off the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour in Minneapolis on Apr. 4 Lil Wayne hooked up the perfect opener for his Toronto stop, city native Drake.

The crowd was lit up with phone lights from concert-goers crooning along while Drake performed “Marvin’s Room” before getting into a set list that included “Sicko Mode,” “Rich Flex,” “Jungle,” and “Jaded.” Check out the clips below.

Drake did a surprise opening set for Lil Wayne’s show in Toronto tonight 🤯🦉 pic.twitter.com/unoJKiLaQS — CapCityHipHop (@capcityhiphop_) April 13, 2023

Drake opening for Lil Wayne on wayne’s Welcome To Tha Carter Tour in Toronto pic.twitter.com/dAoHroE5df — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 13, 2023

Drake preforming Rich Flex tonight at Lil Wayne’s show in Toronto pic.twitter.com/cBwGB7Y1un — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) April 13, 2023



Lil Wayne made a surprise cameo during Drake’s co-headline set at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival earlier this month. Weezy ran onstage in the middle of the “God’s Plan” hitmaker’s performance of their 2011 classic collaboration “The Motto.”

“I’m gonna leave you guys with the greatest rapper that ever touched a microphone tonight,” Drake declared as Lil Wayne took over.

After the show, he paid tribute to the man who first signed him and help launch him to mega-stardom.

“I want more of THIS,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring several photos of the pair. “Years and years with the gang I’m talking plural. And to get there we’ll turn any weirdo to a mural.”

Drake branded Lil Wayne “the most selfless man on planet earth” during the “Young Money Reunion” at his hometown OVO Fest last summer. I’m your son, look at this s###,” he told Wayne. “You did this. You did this s###.”