Drake To Donate $1 Million To LeBron James’s I Promise School

Hip Hop megastar Aubrey Drake Graham is in a giving mood after winning big at the online roulette table. The Canadian pledges to giveaway a seven-figure donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I Promise School.

Drake announced his latest charitable act in a video posted to Instagram. The Certified Lover Boy album creator partnered with the cryptocurrency gambling platform, Stake, for the large endowment to Ohio’s IPS.

During a dinner at Harbour 60 restaurant in Toronto, Champagne Papi told LeBron James, “Myself and Eddie from Stake, we’re going to dedicate a million dollars to the I Promise School, and I’m gonna go drop it off myself before the school year ends.”

I Promise School, located in LeBron James’s hometown of Akron, services at-risk youth. Every graduating IPS student is offered free tuition to the University of Akron or Kent State University.

“Family Blessings [with] my brother @kingjames courtesy of @stake there’s no better feeling in the world,” wrote Drake in an Instagram caption. He also gifted $100,000 to the family of Royal Crown Academy high school basketball player Michael Evbagharu.

Previously, Drake teamed with Stake and “Nail Tech” rapper Jack Harlow to give $20,000 to singer/saxophonist Janardo Laporte of Turks and Caicos. Drake also famously handed out nearly $1 million during the filming of his 1 billion-viewed “God’s Plan” music video.