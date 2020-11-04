Drake Tops Aretha Franklin & Stevie Wonder For Most #1 Hits

(AllHipHop News)
Drake’s stranglehold over the charts became a little tighter, thanks to his latest song with Lil Durk.
According to Billboard, Drake, and Durk’s song “Laugh Now Cry Later” is the #1 song in the U.S., just over 10 weeks after its debut.
“Laugh Now Cry Later” hit the charts on August 29th, and took a backseat to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s smash single “WAP.”
Drake and Durk had a surge this week, which pushed “Laugh Now Cry Later” to #1, allowing drake to shatter a record set by two legends – Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.
Now, Drake has the most #1 songs in the history of the R&B/Hip-Hop charts, the former being founded in 1958.
A whopping 12 of those songs feature Drake as a solo artist, while nine of his chart-toppers are collaborations. Drake has the most number one records in the history of the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart as well.
Thanks to “Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake has more songs than Aretha Franklin (20), Stevie Wonder (20), James Brown (17), Janet Jackson (16), The Temptations (15) Marvin Gaye, (13), Michael Jackson (13), and Usher (13).