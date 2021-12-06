Drake Tops Several 2021 Billboard Year-End Charts

The late Pop Smoke leads multiple categories as well.

As 2021 comes to a close, music publications are starting to release their annual end-of-the-year lists. Billboard magazine also presented its year-end charts. Hip Hop megastar Drake found his name atop multiple tallies.

Drake came in at #1 on Billboard‘s 2021 Top Artists chart. The Canadian rapper/singer beat out Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo (#2), R&B veteran The Weeknd (#3), global superstar Taylor Swift (#4), and Country singer Morgan Wallen (#5).

Previously, Drake landed at #1 on the Top Artists chart in 2018. Not surprisingly, Billboard‘s Artist Of The Decade for the 2010s also made the Top 10 of the Top Artists in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

In addition, the OVO Sound label leader took the #1 spot on the 2021 Top Rap Artists list. Drake was followed by Brooklyn’s Pop Smoke (#2), Atlanta’s Lil Baby (#3), Chicago’s Juice WRLD (#4), and Chicago’s Polo G (#5).

Billboard listed Drake at #1 on the Top Male Artists year-end chart as well. The outlet crowned Olivia Rodrigo as the Top Female Artist, Top New Artist, and Billboard Global 200 Artist for 2021.

Drake also sits atop the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Male Artist, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Artist, R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs Artists, Top Rap Artists, Hot Rap Songs Artists, Rap Streaming Songs Artists, Hot 100 Male Artists, and Billboard 200 Male Artists rankings.

Plus, OVO Sound ended the year at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Imprints chart and Hot Rap Songs Imprints chart. Drake’s Toronto-based record company also reached #4 on the Hot 100 Imprints year-end chart.

Fellow Canadian The Weeknd finished in first place for Top R&B Artists and Top R&B Albums (After Hours). Doja Cat led the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Female Artists chart. Giveon led the Top New R&B/Hip-Hop Artists and Hot R&B Songs Artists charts.

“Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) clinched the pole positions of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts. “Mood” by 24kGoldn and Iann Dior concluded 2021 at #1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Migos are #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Duo/Group Artists chart. Late emcee Juice WRLD is #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Artists and Top Rap Albums Artists charts.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. The deceased Victor Victor Worldwide signee captured the No. 1 slot on the Rhythmic Artists chart as well.