Drake Tours Houston Home And Shows Off His Best County Accent In Hilarious New Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake is settling into his new life in Houston after “finally” finding his dream second home in the city where it all started for him.

Drake is making Houston his official second home after his announcement earlier this week that he bought a property in the city.

During one of his H-Town shows, the OVO founder told the crowd that he “finally” found his dream place after a long search.

It appears from a new video that the “Slime You Out” hitmaker has found himself a ranch. His new home comes equipped with a stable of horses and lots of land. And it appears Drake is settling into his new life in the country and has even adopted a different accent.

“We done gone country on y’all hoe ass mane,” Drake joked in the clip in his finest down south drawl. “We said we was gone do it for a lot of years and we doin’ it today. The sale is made. For sure.”

The video continues with Drake touring through the grounds on a golf cart, surveying his new land and animals, including the many horses that come with the place.

“Yeah buddy! Yeah buddy mane,” he continued in his country accent before joking that people will have to come up with some new memes for him now.

“You got to drop a new one for this. Like, ‘If you see your girl at the Lover Boy Lake…it’s over.’”

Check out the funny clip below.