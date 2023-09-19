Drake Announces He’s Moving To Houston: “Finally” Found Dream Home In The City 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake revealed that he’s been house hunting for “a long time” but has finally found a place in his second home city of Houston.

Drake’s ties to Houston just got even stronger as the Hip-Hop superstar revealed that he’s moving to the city where it all started for him.

During night two of his It’s All A Blur tour in H-Town Monday night (September 18), the O.V.O. founder revealed that he’s been house hunting for some time but has finally found the ideal spot for a second base outside of his mansion in his hometown of Toronto.

It appears the deal is sealed, with Drake telling the audience that he had to “wait until it’s official” first.

“I’ve been looking for a long time trying to figure out where to find the right place for me to live, and where I belong outside of Toronto,” he shared. “And I finally, finally found it after all these years. I found my place in Houston, Texas, y’all!”

Drake Shows Love To Houston Legend Bun B

The city was instrumental to Drake at the start of his career. It’s where he met his mentor, Lil Wayne, after being introduced by famous Houstonian Jas Prince. He recorded the first of many of his features with another of Houston’s legends, Bun B, in 2009 for his third mixtape, So Far Gone.

Drake showed love to Bun B when he pulled up to the first show in Houston on Sunday night (September 17).

“Get the legendary Bun B on the camera real quick!” Drake said during the concert. “This my dog right here. Raised me up in this s###.”

After pushing back the release of his For All The Dogs album last week, Drake told the Houston crowd that the wait is worthwhile as he is sitting on another classic.

“I got my album coming out for y’all October 6,” he shared. “I know I pushed it back, but it’s for good reason. ‘Cause I’m trying to represent for the H-Town like I always do. Another classic on the way.”