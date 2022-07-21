Drake Trolls Joe Budden With Clip Of Crowd “Going So Nuts” To ‘Pump It Up’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake shared a video featuring dancers turning up to the famous Joe Budden song while Chubbs pulls meme-worthy faces.

Drake and Joe Budden have a playful rivalry, throwing shots at each other online dating back years. Although the feud seems to have mellowed recently, the OVO boss couldn’t resist the opportunity to have a dig at the rapper turned podcaster while relaxing in Europe.

The Toronto native was out in St. Tropez on the latest stop on his travels across the continent. He took to his Instagram Stories to share footage of the patrons having fun at an outdoor restaurant on the island. One man, in particular, showed off some nifty footwork to the tune of Joe Budden’s breakout hit, “Pump It Up.”

“Where else, where else, Joey, would you have them going so crazy? They’re going so nuts. Ay,” Drake can be heard saying while filming the dancers. “@joebudden live in Tropez asap,” he added in the caption, tagging his frenemy.

Drake is a f##### menace man. Joe Budden ain’t do nothin 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r9Ps4u0xbW — Satoru SoulGlowe (@P1jerr) July 20, 2022

The same guy getting down to the Joe Budden hit was also a fan of “Big Energy” from Latto. He shared another clip from the party, noting, “Latto got this man losing his top,” and added a laughing emoji.

Drake posted a guy going up to @Latto on his story 😭 pic.twitter.com/eW1e4btR6m — Latto Crave (@lattocrave) July 21, 2022

Drake’s head of security, Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer, provided some meme-worthy reactions to the moments, pulling some hilarious faces.

Meanwhile, Drake was in Ibiza at the weekend, hitting the nightspots to test out his latest album Honestly, Nevermind. He was a surprise guest at Hï Ibiza nightclub on Saturday night (Jul. 16), where he popped up to support DJ/producer Black Coffee’s set.

The South African who – co-produced the Honestly, Nevermind tracks “Current” and “Overdrive” – took to Twitter to share a clip from the night. “Brother came through to show love……honestly,never mind.🙏🏿❤️” he penned in the caption.

Brother came through to show love……honestly,never mind.🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/0k1rGqoZif — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 17, 2022